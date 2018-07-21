Detention by Army affidavit filed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir Singh submitted his affidavit before a division bench of the High Court of Manipur today and the Court fixed August 1 for the next hearing after the Army authorities submitted a prayer to give some time for submitting their reply regarding the affidavit.

The hearing of the writ petition filed by Ranju Singh, wife of Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir Singh was listed before the Division Bench comprised of Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin High.

During the previous hearing of the case, the counsel of the petitioner had prayed to file a detailed affidavit regarding the detention of the Lt Col Dharamvir Singh by Army authorities before the same Bench.

After hearing the submission of both parties, the Court had allowed the petitioner counsel to file the affidavit and the matter was listed for today.

As per the prayer, the detailed affidavit was filed before the Division Bench by the counsel of the petitioner regarding.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) from the side of the respondent prayed for filing a reply in connection with the affidavit. The Court allowed the prayer of the ASG and fixed August 1 as the next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned that the writ petition was filed against the State of Manipur represented by Principal Secretary Home, Union of India represented by the Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Defense, GOC 3 Corps, Colonel Ranjan Commanding Officer 3 Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Nanda, Major Rathor and OC City Police Station following an FIR lodged by Ranju Singh after her husband was ‘arrested’ from their quarters at M Sector on July 1.