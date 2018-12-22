Detention of Kishorchandra under NSA HC issues notices to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 21: A Division Bench of the High Court of Manipur, comprising of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Kh Nobin, issued notices to the District Magistrate, Imphal West, Chief Secretary and the Secretary, Ministry of Home affair (Department of Internal security), after admitting a petition filed by petitioner Kishorchandra Wangkhem challenging the order passed by the District Magistrate Imphal West on November 27 under which he has been detained under the National Security Act, 1980, to provide necessary reply within 4 weeks apart from fixing February 1 for the next hearing.

The petition was filed by Kishorchandra Wangkhem through his counsel, S Chitaranjan, against District Magistrate Imphal West, Chief Secretary Government of Manipur and Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (Department of Internal security) as the respondents.

The petition prayed to quash the detention order of November 27, the approval order of Dec 7 and the confirmation order of Dec 14, as well as to release Kishorchandra if he is not wanted in any case by issuing a habeas corpus writ.

After the hearing the Bench, issued notices to the respondents which include the State and the Centre.

The Court also allowed filing counter affidavit and fixed February 1 for the hearing of the filed petition.