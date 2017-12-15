Dev Akoijam clinches singles title in Thoubal Veterans TT Tournament

Imphal, Dec 14: Dev Akoijam won the singles title in the 4th Thoubal District Veterans Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Thoubal District Veterans Table Tennis Association at the TDTTA Indoor Stadium, Thoubal Wangmataba.

He defeated Mainam Muhindro to win the title.

In the doubles category, L Mohendro teamed up with L Ibosana to defeat Ak Kumar and M Mohindro.

Thoubal District Veterans Table Tennis Association’s officials including K Michael, M Mani and S Ningthem distributed the prizes to the winners of the tournament.