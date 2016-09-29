Why devastate ourselves, don’t you feel the pain?

As far as Manipur is concern, I see three system of governments which it seems impossible to correlate each other and these three system of governments happened to be in one ”thorny cocoon” packed for sufferings which is seemingly destined to suffer in its own ”thorny cocoon” created by ourselves. This tier system of governments being clenched by the machineries of governments, civilians and undergrounds are no doubt competent authorities to rule a state directly (or indirectly basically the latter two pressure groups). Manipur a “land of jewels” (whereas nothing like jewels here then and now) is a term coined by the late Pt. Jawarharlal Nehru is degraded to a land of killing, crime and violence, bandh, boycott, blockade etc. almost everyday hobnobbing the streets in sporadic initiating a non-stop incorrigible activities which paralyse and suppress developments in the areas of social, education, political, spiritual and economy of the state. It seems majority people of our state wants to live a life of Trajan Horse in all possibilities to fulfil their own dreams, desires and claims for their own complacencies.

Our strugglings to fulfil our desires seems to base on Darwinian’s law “Survival of the fittest” thus giving birth to violence and other sorts of agitations rather than giving birth to knowledge of Spirit, wisdom and righteousness. Government being remained in the highest echelon to govern the state with legalized authority to implement facilities and bring developments to our state, is not the only source of our livelihood nor they are not the only people in positions whom we should depend upon in times of needs and when problems arise such as killing, bombing, raping etc that caused the concern social to initiate bandhs and blockades.

There is no problem where there is no solution. Every problem has a solution. In our state the problems are endemic and unending in the form of bandhs, uproars and blockades even for petty cases. Why so allergic and intolerable to small cases or even to big problems? No big problems are too hard to solve by ourselves without the involvements of governments, civilians or undergrounds when problems arise between two parties or individuals. And, no small problems are too small to be neglected or too hard to be solved by ourselves without taking the problems to governments or civil organizations so that no problems are created in the public.

When someone hated us, get insulted or rejected our rights, kill or rape it is we who have to initiate the Divine steps of forgiveness, compassion and helping hands to the perpetrators. Forgiveness is Divine and it is a healing power to deepest wounds in our hearts. It is a Divine image with a power to heal and erase the enmity with our adversaries. God says” Love your enemies, do good to those who hates you”. ”If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat; if he is thirsty, give him water to drink. In doing this you will heap burning coals on his head and the Lord will reward you” (Mathew 5:44 Proverbs 25:21-22). Forgiveness and compassion is stronger than anger and violence. It is greater and higher than vengeance and law.

The more bandhs and agitations we initiate the more we suffer ourselves in many ways. The more we demand from governments, the more we become poor and all the more we are more encourage to undertake bandhs, blockades and agitations if our demands are not met because it cause depressions to ourselves and created more problems out of these depressions such as bandhs and blockades. Are we not sick of bandhs, blockades and agitations which is like the earnest duty of eccentric people who instinctively mongers violence all the time? I am really sickened by hearing bandhs, blockades, agitations and crime reports from every nook and corner from our state and nothing improved so far by doing so. Instead we hurt and impoverish ourselves. In my opinion, all these brouhahas in our state seems to occur from irresponsible or immature denizens of our state. It is advisable to every denizen of Manipur not to become a parasitic people who too much crave many things from government or wish to live by depending utterly on government’s job or its authority without the intention of self-reliance. When I rely myself for my livelihood and attain achievements big or small, I am the government because I employ myself and practically give employments to others whether my achievement is small or big enough to employ unemployed uneducated strenuous and educated youths.

If we are preoccupied with willingness to work and get busy in our engaging works we are least bothered to be tempted and fall into insignificant activities such as bandhs and blockades, stealings, violences, gossips, drinkings etc. The more we endure in productive works through self-reliance the less we are encourage to venture out bandhs and blockades because self-sufficiency through self-reliance makes us less dependency to government making the common citizens and governments less problematic thus abrogating the present scenario where tumult and social chaos has been erupting every now and then.

The more we forgive ourselves and to our enemies the lesser we hate and create less problems. So, instead of becoming a victim we will have victory, instead of relying on government we become reliable people to others and so on. For instances, some new Indian companies with poor financial background rapidly rose to the top 10 crorepatis in India within short span of 10 years only and it can employ huge number of employees.

The same thing we can do here with uncompromising emphasis on spiritual, education, hardworking, right thinking and self-reliance even at the seemingly hopeless situations.If God closes the door He opens the window for us and vice versa. Instead of frequenting in resorting to bandhs and blockades it would be much better if the times which is wearily consumed in bandhs, blockades and agitations are instead invested in productive activities which can be beneficial to one and all. Frequenting to bandhs and blockades is wastage of time and it is also prodding of negative actions which are robbing off the blessings of God.

There may be certain cases of reasonable matters which can be manifested and demanded from government which government needs to address the reasonable demands from the public, but how far and wide can the government provide us all the needful things which we are confronting in our daily lives? To get government’s job is a dominant craving in our state, which, at the same time, it may also conduce us to less productivity because optimum level of various good productions can be produced by undertaking minor and medium projects without governments help. God loves hardworking people but hates wicked people and strife and violence (Proverbs 12:14/ Psalms 11:5 NIV).

We all strive and work for good results and for durability but in doing so our striving should not be controlled by sense of immature, emotion and feeling that lead to momentary decisions which is so misleading and harmful to ourselves. It is we, our state our people who can stand out eminently and make our state firm, affluent, respectable and honourable by giving no opportunities to anti-social elements. Let us realize and imbibe in our mind that no one is coming to our rescue. It is we, our people to make our state better or worse. In order to be irreplaceable being occupied by outstanding ideas and knowledges we must always be different. Yes, in rarity of the rare, sometimes we have to do what is wrong to produce the right things. But initiating violence should not be always an option to produce the right things because violence begets violence which on other hand, love begets love and love is the most precious thing but rather a difficult one which we seldom try to intake and instill in our hearts to love the people.

The Divine wisdom is supreme and in order to get the Divine wisdom we should listen to the advice because “the wise listen to the advice but for fools everything seems right to themselves” (Bible Proverbs). No one can change the wisdom of the wise but wisdom can change our lives and make our lives respectable. Let the wisdom of God be our sovereign authority regardless of Tribals and Meiteis and immediately shun the addictive nature of bandhs, blockades and agitations which is so meaningless – a chasing after the wind. In fact, when argument arises in relation to bandhs and blockades the entreating arguments have always three dimensions of arguments which are his side, my side and the right side. Hoped everyone will choose the right side and own the right side of life. Should not we? We should!! if we want to change Manipur in radical.

Last, but not the least, is that, let us believe in the impossible and the incredible things will happen. It is always advisable that, we should make ourselves better than what we are letting on and to sacrifice for something which is Divine is much better than living for nothing but which it may seem worthy in human’s sight instead of living worthy before the living eyes of the Divine.