DFA Thoubal lift Junior Championship title

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : DFA Thoubal drubbed DSA Kakching 5-2 today to lift the trophy of the 29th Junior Boys’ Inter-District Football Tourn-ament 2017-18 organised under the supervision of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA).

The tournament began on December 4 with five district teams divided into two groups at Artificial Turf Ground Khuman Lampak.

DFA Thoubal started the game slowly and took a 1-0 lead in the first half through a goal scored by M Guite in the 16th minute. They emerged stronger in the second half and succeeded in pumping in 4 more goals while the losing side managed to register two goals.

After the restart, it was Sh Dhanachandra who opened the floodgate with his goal in the 61st minute. K Yuremba then took the charge and added one more in the 69th minute to hand DFA Thoubal a 3-0 lead.

Eager to reduce the deficit DSA Kakching also came up with some fine offensive moves and off such one move W Sadananda scored the first goal to make the score read 1-3 in the 72nd minute.

Stung by the goal DFA put more pressure in the mid-field and forwards. Sh Dhanachandra who was unmarked collected a cross from the right flank and sent the ball crashing into the net to extend the lead to 4-1.

DSA Kakching, embarrassed with the huge deficit thronged the opponent’s half and pulled one more goal back in the 87th minute through S Michael.

Despite the 4-2 lead DFA Thoubal responded with another goal in the last minute which was finished off well by M Guite who struck the opener as well and completed the 5-2 rout of DSA Kakching.