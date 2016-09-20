DFP conducts outreach campaign in Kurkam village

CHANDEL, Sep 19 : The Directorate of Field Publicity, Chandel, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, conducted a one day special outreach programme on the theme “Two years achievement of NDA Government”, at Kurkam village in Chandel district yesterday.

Th Nirmala, retired District Programme Officer, ICDS and Ng Bengunchung, Chief of Kurkam village attended the programme as chief guest and president respectively.

Social workers Dr Ng Dellia Moyon and SB Jatin were the resource persons.

Speaking at the occasion, Field Publicity Officer, Chandel, K Sonikumar Singh dwelt at length on the various central government schemes including Skill India Mission. He said the people would be able to avail the real benefits of such welfare schemes only when they are fully aware of them.

Earlier, the programme began with a rally, opening prayer by members of the local Church and a special song presented by Kurkam Women’s Society.

A quiz competition was also held as part of the programme, a statement informed.