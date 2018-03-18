DG AR visits State

IMPHAL, Mar 17: Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, Director General Assam Rifles, arrived in the State on his farewell visit to HQ IGAR (South) today. The DGAR was received by Major General Virendra Singh, VSM, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), conveyed a press release from PRO IGAR (S). Addressing the troops at a special Sainik Sammelan organised at Mantripukhri, the Director General appreciated their selfless service to the Nation, the courage and valour they displayed during any adverse situation and the sacrifice they made to safeguard the country.

The General Officer called upon the personnel of the paramilitary force, which is responsible for containing militancy in this part of the country, to carry out people-friendly operations. He updated them with information pertaining to initiatives and policies instituted by the MHA for their welfare including more promotion vacancies, residential buildings in Dwarka and upgradation of medical and residential facilities at various Nodal Centres of Assam Rifles, Mantripukhri being one of them. The General Officer reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that North- East India will be the engine for India’s growth in the future and encouraged people of the State to be part of the development process.

To this effect, he asked the troops of Assam Rifles to continue their efforts in creating a conducive and peaceful environment in the state so that people can actively be part of development process, according to the press release.