DGAR Equestrian championship 14th Sentinel Cup draws to a close

IMPHAL, Feb 14 : The 14th Sentinel Cup, DGAR Equestrian Championship drew to a close at Mapal Kangjeibung with DG of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan as the chief guest and Maj Gen Virendra Singh, IGAR (S) as the guest of honour.

President of Manipur Equestrian Association, Dr S Joykumar Singh presided the function while Dr H Chaoba Singh, Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department was seated on the dais.

To mark the closing ceremony of the equestrian championship meet, senior tent pegging (swords individual) was held along with senior show jumping.

Cultural shows were also staged to mark the final day of the equestrian meet.

In the senior tent pegging (swords individual), the top spot went to Kh Nongpoknganba of MPSC, the second spot to E Robin of Eastern Students’ Club and the third spot to S Bimol of MPSC.

In the senior show jumping Y Suraj Singh of Chingkheihunba Polo Club (CPC) bagged the top spot while Ph James Singh of CPC came second. Th Kaoba Singh also of CPC rounded off the first three toppers.

In the other events, Chingkheihunba dominated the show and grabbed all the top three spots in junior tent pegging with Th Santosh Singh, Th Ranjan Singh and M Kuber Singh occupying the first three positions.

In the senior tent pegging lance individual. L Dhaneshor of CPC bagged the top spot followed by Kh Nongpoknganba of MPSC in the second spot with O Roger of CPC coming third.

Th Tanna of CPC came first in the tent pegging lance girls individual followed by I Sangeeta of K and M Memorial Riding School and S Sangita of K and M Memorial Riding School.

MPSC-A came first in the tent pegging lance team while CPC-A and CPC-B came second and third respectively.

M Kuber of CPC grabbed the top spot in junior show jumping followed by Kh Rivaldo of K and M Memorial Riding School in the second spot and P Sushilkumar of K and M Memorial Riding School in the third spot.

In girls show jumping Neelu RK of CPC, Th Jetholia of K and M Memorial Riding School and Th Tanna Devi of CPC grabbed the first, second and third position respectively.

In march past, the MPSC contingent was adjudged the best while CPC came second.

For their good showing in all the different competition at Mapal Kangjeibung, CPC was adjudged the team champion in the junior and senior category.