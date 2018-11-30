DGAR visits State

IMPHAL, Nov 29 : DG of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan was here on a three day visit to inspect functioning of the Assam Rifles units deployed in different parts of the State including Ukhrul, Somsai, Shangshak, Nampisha, Chassad, Bishnupur and Imphal from Nov 27 to 29.

The DG is the head of Assam Rifles and is responsible for the Assam Rifles personnel throughout North East, said a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles.

Accompanied by Sangeeta Sangwan, president, Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWA), the DG AR was received by IGAR (S) Major General KP Singh and his better half Rachna Singh.

The DG visited the forward localities where the Assam Rifles troops are guarding the border under inhospitable and trying conditions and boosted their morale by his presence amongst them.

He was briefed on the Indo-Myanmar border dynamics and the efforts of the force towards countering the menace of drugs in society. The DG was highly appreciative of the proactive steps of the Manipur Government and the State civil administration towards bringing better governance to the people of Manipur. He also appreciated the efforts and cooperation being extended by Manipur police in enabling the AR to fulfil its responsibilities towards the Nation. The General Officer also called upon the personnel of the paramilitary force to carry out people-friendly operations. He appreciated their selfless service to the nation, the courage and valour they displayed in the adverse circumstances and the sacrifice they made to safeguard the country.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ Policy, he asked the troops of Assam Rifles to continue their efforts in creating a conducive and peaceful environment in the State so that the people of the State can also be a part of the growth story of the Nation.

The DG accompanied by Sangeeta Sangwan also joined the festivities of Sangai Festival on November 27 where he was felicitated by the organisers.

Fascinated by the impressive show put up by the people of Manipur, the General Officer pointed out that it is not far before Manipur becomes the hub of tourism in the North East. He complimented the State Government for the success of the ongoing festival and appreciated the improving law and order in the State.

The General Officer conveyed his best wishes to the people of Manipur before departing for Shillong, the Head Quarters of Assam Rifles.