DGP, IOC DM appear before High Court

IMPHAL, Feb 8: As directed yesterday, DGP LM Khaute and IOC Imphal Division Divisional Manager appeared before a full bench of the High Court of Manipur comprising of Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin.

They were summoned to the Court regarding their failure to bring 400 fuel tankers in a week despite their assurance to do the same.

IG (L/O) L Kailun who assisted the DGP submitted that security forces could not escort large number of loaded trucks and tankers on account of the deplorable condition of Imphal-Jiribam highway and unfit bridges which form key sections of the highway.

The Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) submitted that due processes have been initiated to fill up potholes which dot different sections of Imphal-Jiribam highway. The ASG also presented certain documents in support of his submission.

The Bench then asked the AG and ASG how many trips of convoys of loaded trucks and tankers can be escorted to Imphal from Jiribam in a week.

The Court further directed the AG and the ASG to submit reports regarding movement of loaded trucks and tankers from Jiribam to Imphal in a week on February 16.

The High Court also issued another order which directed the State Government to produce UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Sangkhel Stephen before the Court on February 22.