DGP unveils KFA foundation stone

KANGPOKPI, Dec 3:The foundation stone of Kuki Football Academy was laid this afternoon at D Phaihel village in Kangpokpi by DGP of Manipur in the presence of various other IPS officers, Kuki CSOs leaders, Church leaders, KFA officials and area leaders.

The first football academy among the Kukis in Manipur, the Kuki Football Academy is also the organizer of the first ever night tourney.

The impressive function today was attended by LM Khaute, DGP, Manipur as the chief guest; Christopher Doungel, ADGP (HG), Manipur and Clay Khongsai, IGP Zone-I as the functional president and guest of honour respectively. E Priyo Kumar, DIG Range-IV and Lunsieh Kipgen, DIG (AP-II) were the special guests.

Among other IPS and MPS officers in the rank of SP who are invited as Special Invitees, Kangpokpi SP, M Pradip, was also present at the occasion.

Christopher Doungel hoisted the KFA flag before the DGP LM Khaute released KFA lottery and unveiled the Academy foundation stone which was later dedicated by Rev Paongam Chongloi.

Speaking at the function, LM Khaute said that the initiative of establishing Kuki Football Academy is excellent and unique and it will certainly inspired the youths of the locality, the youths of Kangpokpi District and the youths of Manipur as a whole while promoting a culture of healthy games and sports.

He also said that the Academy will also give the youths of Manipur a healthy game spirit, fitness and good attitude which will in turn promote a good culture of competition not only in the realm of sports but also in the field of studies or academic pursuit.

“I also hope that Kuki Football Academy will contribute a lot in Manipur football in future and become a backbone of football association or governing body AMFA”, the DGP said and added that it will also serve the interest of Manipur football.

The DGP continued that Kuki Football Academy will also promote and bring amiable and peaceful environment by involving the youths in various sporting activities, particularly football by detaching the youths from cultivating undesirable activities in the society.

He also gave his best wish to the Kuki Football Academy.

Christopher Doungel and Clay Khongsai also spoke on the occasion.

Thangminlen Kipgen, president KFA in his keynote address stressed the need for collective involvement in nurturing the football academy until it could stand by its own leg in the larger interest of young footballers to avail the best in term of facilities, infrastructures, grassroots level development in football, etc.

Meanwhile, an enthralling exhibition match between Manipur Film Star and Kuki Football Academy marked the unveiling of KFA Foundation Stone in the evening.

Manipur Film Star fans crowded the playground to witness the exhibition match which was won by Kuki Football Academy 4-3.