Dhananjoy Singh bags gold in All India Forest Sports Meet

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jan 10: L Dhananjoy Singh, forester, Thoubal Forest Division bagged one gold medal in the 50m Free Style Swimming Event clocking 30 secs to open the account of Manipur in the ongoing five days 24th All India Forest Sports Meet, 2019 which got underway since yesterday at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

A total of 39 players from forest department representing Manipur are participating in the tournament while 2400 players from across the 29 States and seven Union Territories are participating in the event.

The tournament will be held in different disciplines which include athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, billiards, snooker, carrom, chess, cricket, cycling, football, golf, hockey, kabbadi, lawn tennis, shooting, squash, swimming etc.