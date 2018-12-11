Dhiren assigned as technical director

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 10 : T Dhiren, president of All Manipur Carrom Association has been assigned as technical director for the upcoming 46th Junior National and Inter State Carrom Championship 2019 which will be conducted at MLA Hostel, Nagpur from January 28 to 31 next year under the supervision of All India Carrom Federation.

All Manipur Carrom Association in its press statement congratulated Dhiren for being appointed as technical director by All India Carrom Federation.