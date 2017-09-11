Diana Mayanglambam honoured as special guest

Imphal, Sep 10: Diana Mayanglambam from Manipur was recently honoured as a special guest at an award function organised by the AR Foundation at New Delhi on September 9, 2017. The third edition of the award function Tu Hi Re was organised to recognised the achievements and talents of the girls and women in various fields and is based on the theme of Beti Bachao Aur Beti Parao launched by Prime Minister Narandra Modi.

Diana Mayanglambam was crowned as the Most Courageous Women of the year 2017 at the Mrs Worldwide International in an international beauty pageant held in Singapore on August 27.

Social activist and politician Linda Newmai also attended the event as a jury member in the Tu Hi Re-3 award ceremony, where a fashion show was organised in which mothers and daughters walked on the ramp together.

“I was extremely delighted to be a part of this award ceremony and most importantly, for the first time, I got the opportunity to walk on the ramp with my daughters which was a unique experience for me”, said Diana.

“My little daughters, RK Dainty and RK Paincy, were also excited to get the Cute Daughter crown in the award ceremony”, she added.