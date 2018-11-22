Dice destroyed

By on No Comment

IMPHAL, Nov 21: A huge quantity of gambling dice/Lagao were crushed with a road roller by Imphal West district police at the road leading towards 1st Manipur Rifles complex from Old Lambulane today morning.
According to a source, the dice/lagao which were crushed today were those that were seized by Imphal West district police during Diwali festival from different parts of the district.

Dice destroyed added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.