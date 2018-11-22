Dice destroyed

IMPHAL, Nov 21: A huge quantity of gambling dice/Lagao were crushed with a road roller by Imphal West district police at the road leading towards 1st Manipur Rifles complex from Old Lambulane today morning.
According to a source, the dice/lagao which were crushed today were those that were seized by Imphal West district police during Diwali festival from different parts of the district.
