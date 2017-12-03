Differences resolved, Ukhrul poised for football centenary

Ukhrul, Dec 2:In a joint official meeting held on December 1 in Ukhrul, organisers of Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary and Tangkhul Naga Long with other frontal organisations, have amicably resolved the disagreement regarding the centenary celebration.

Accordingly, major TNFC events and football games will be held at Bakshi Mini Stadium as well as the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) ground, as originally arranged, from December 4 to 18.

Owing to the positive feedback, Araang League 2017, which is one of the main events of TNFC, is looking forward to a well-lit path. The tournament will see 16 football teams vie for a prize of Rs 5 lakh for the champions, Rs 2 lakh for the runners up and Rs 50, 000 each for the semi-finalists plus trophies and certificates, besides individual honours.

Other major events include cultural, education, film and food carnivals; marathon race; tourism activities; and music festivals.

Participants and tourists from different parts of India and foreign countries are expected in large number as big as 60, 000.

With much preparation, the denizens of Ukhrul are gearing up for one grand celebration, commemorating the 11 players (from Manipur) who took part in the 66th Labour Corps Football Team to France in 1917.

This year’s Araang League is managed by the SERN Enterprise and offer family fun and entertainment as well. In between games, enthusiasts can discover Ukhrul’s charm and hospitality in the renowned exotic peak of Shirui, Phangrei, Harva Khangai, caves of Mangsor and Mova, and many more. One will also get the chance to travel through TNFC history amidst scores of photos, relics, mementos and traditional souvenirs at the 66th Labour Corps Museum. All these attractions are within or short distance from the town, the organisers said.