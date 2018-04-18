Different orgs take up protests demanding justice in Kathua case

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Apr 17 : In view of the ongoing protests by various groups, organisation and political party demanding justice for Asifa, an 8 year old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by eight people for a week, E-Pao Collection (EPAC), a WhatsApp group and All Manipur Muslim Organisation Co-ordinating Committee (AMMOCOC) Moijing Branch organised a sit in protest at Thoubal Moijing Mina Bazar today.

The participants of the protest held pla cards raising slogans demanding arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Speaking to media persons, EPAC assistant publicity and information secretary, Md Seidur Maibam said that the Central Govt has remained adamant in taking up any initiative regarding the Kathua case, despite nation-wide protest and condemnation from different organisations.

The inaction of the Central Govt on such a major issue has proved that its very own famous “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme has completely failed, he added.

Meanwhile, Muslim Students Development Organisation (MSDO) Sangaiyumpham, Popular Front of India Sangaiyumpham Branch and other club, organisation launched protests at three different locations of Sangaiyumpham including Sangaiyumpham Nungohou Bazaar, Sangaiyumpham Dam and Palli Bazaar.