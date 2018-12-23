Digging and dredging of canals underway

Imphal, Dec 22 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that the State Government has started digging and dredging of canals which will divert flood water from Imphal River to Loktak Lake so as to check frequent breaching of river banks which usually create lots of misery to public during rainy season.

He was speaking to media persons at Phoubak- chao, Imphal West district where new canals are being constructed.

After personally overseeing dredging and fresh digging of Hayel Thong-rambi canal near Uchiwa and Mangkhong and Lam-boikhong canals at Phou- bakchao, N Biren conveyed that seven canals connecting Imphal River and Loktak Lake would be dug to reduce the river’s water volume during rainy season.

The Chief Minister further said that river banks of most of the major rivers frequently breached even at the slight rainfall during rainy season creating loss of property and life. In order to check this menace, the State Government had dredged parts of Imphal, Iril and Kongba rivers. As it could not give satisfactory result, the State Government directed the Water Resour-ces Department, Minor Irrigation Department and Loktak Development Authority to ascertain major causes of frequent floods in the State, he said.

The Chief Minister said that it was detected during the joint assessment that the old canals which are supposed to divert flood water to the lake from Imphal River were found clogged due to heavy siltation. Moreover, the culverts located at the head of these canals were also found too narrow to drain away water from the river to the lake. Subsequently, the State Government decided to dig these seven canals and replace the existing culverts by 3-metre-wide ring culverts, he informed.

It was also detected during the assessment that excess water from the confluence of Manipur River and Chakpi River could not be properly drained away to Chindwin River due to siltation at Sugnu Hump. As such, the Government is putting in efforts to construct a 2-km long and 150-feet wide canal to enable proper diversion of flood water to Chindwin River, the Chief Minister said. Once these two projects are completed, floods in Manipur valley may be checked up to a large extent, he added.

Responding to a query regarding Waisel Maril, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is willing to take up a fresh project for dredging and widening of Waisel Maril. For this, he appealed to the people residing on both sides of the canal to voluntarily remove all illegal structures.

Loktak Development Authority Project Director L Bhagaton, who accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection, said that dredging and de-clogging of Hayel Thongrambi (1400 metre) and Phoubakchao Mangkhong (960 metre) canals are almost complete while Mou Khong (580 metre), Phoubakchao Lamboikhong (605 metre) and Mou Khong Ichil (1200 metre) are yet to be dredged. Apart from it, two other canals would also be constructed soon near Thongrambi, he added. Deputy Speaker and Mayang Imphal AC MLA K Robindro, Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairperson H Dingo, Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata and Keirao AC MLA L Rameshwor also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.