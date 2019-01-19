Digital film producer held in sexual assault case

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 18: Manipur digital film producer Dinesh Tongbram was arrested by Imphal West Women Police today morning and taken into police remand, allegedly for committing sexual assault on a minor student.

According to a reliable source, film producer Dinesh Tongbram alias Dineshore (60) s/o (L) T Bira of Moirang Khunou (presently staying at Langol Game village type A -37) was arrested today morning following a complaint lodged by the mother of the minor victim before Women PS, Imphal West.

The source informed that the mother in her complaint, stated that her daughter had revealed that the accused had repeatedly molested her by removing her clothes, kissing her and touching her private parts, at an aerobic centre owned by the accused situated at Keishampat Churachandpur Parking area.

The mother claimed that as per her daughter’s revelation, the incident has been continuously going on since 2017.

The victim had further claimed that on January 15 this year, she began experiencing stomach pain and the accused had asked her to do a pregnancy test.

The incident came to light on January 16, after the victim disclosed about the incident to her mother.

The sources further said that the medical examination of the victim girl was conducted at Forensic Science Laboratory RIMS yesterday and she was also produced before the Child Welfare Committee Imphal West.

On the other hand, the accused was produced before the Duty Magistrate Imphal West today, with charges under section 6 of POCSO Act and taken into the police custody remand for five days, for proper investigation of the sexual assault case. Later he was produced before Forensic Science Laboratory RIMS for conducting necessary medical examinations, the source added.