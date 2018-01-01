DINA FC emerge winner of penalty shoot-out competition

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : DINA FC (DFC), Wangjing defeated Manipur Police Football Club 6-5 to emerge winners of the 3rd DSA Kakching Kick From the Penalty Mark (Penalty Shoot-out) Football Competition 2017 which was held at the playground of the association.

The competition which began on December 24 was participated by 8 teams. The valedictory function was attended by Y Mangoljao Singh, president, Bhubon Technical and Skill Development Association, W Singhajeet, SP Kakching as dignitaries.

Meanwhile, members of DSA Kakching, District Football Association Thoubal, coaches and players of the two districts condoled the demise of L Ranjit Roy, secretary of All Manipur Football Association who passed away yesterday.