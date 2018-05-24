Dingo’s appointment as MBOCWWB Chairperson suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 23: High Court of Manipur has suspended the notification issued by the Secretariat Labour & Employment Department on May 14 for reconstitution of the Manipur Building & Other Construction Workers’ Wel-fare Board consisting of seve- ral members with immediate effect.

On the other hand, a PIL has been filed in the Court with regard to utilisation of fund in the workers’ board. Acting on it, the Court made it clear that any amount collected for benefit of workers in terms of Building and Other Cons-truction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conciliation of Service) Act, 1996 shall not be disbursed for any other purpose other than for the purpose of which the provisions of the Act applies and the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board shall file a status report along with utilisation of fund on the next hearing date.

Reports said the Manipur Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was formed by Labour & Employment Department under Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conciliation of Service) Act, 1996. The term of service for Chairperson and Members of the board is three years.

As per the notification issued by the Secretariat Labour & Employment Department, Sekmai AC MLA Heikham Dingo was appointed as the Chairperson of the board and its Members include Administrative Secretaries of five Government departments. Five Chief Engineers of different agencies representing the employers and secretaries/presidents of five labours’ unions representing the building workers were also amongst the Members of the Board. The PIL seeking suspension of the Government’s notification was filed by two board members namely Tongbram Tikendrajit and Laishram Bimolchandra. The PIL was registered under writ petition case no 422 of 2018.