Disaster management training starts

Ukhrul: A three days disaster management training programme kicked off at New Canaan village community hall in Ukhrul district today.

The training programme was organised by Civil Defence, State Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Management and Forest Department under the sponsorship of Relief and Disaster Management (R&DM).

The training stressed on topics like landslide, disadvantages of afforestation, search and rescue during a natural disaster, first aid, fire fighting etc, reports our correspondent.

Relief and Disaster Management State Officer (Training) Md Ayub Khan, New Canaan village headman Issaeihar and Range Forest Officer Ukhrul Md Sahid Ahamed attended the programme as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Md Ayub Khan underlined the need to educate the public on different disaster management ideas, techniques etc. He added that since Manipur has become a earthquake sensitive zone, people of the State should be fully aware of the steps and measures to be carried our during or after a natural disaster occurs.