IMPHAL, Sep 3: Narcotic cell Imphal East has been disbanded with Imphal East SP, K Meghachandra issuing an order to this effect yesterday.

Following the order, the officers and police personnel of the Cell have also been transferred to different police stations of the State.

The order of disbanding Narcotic Cell Imphal East came yesterday and a total of 47 personnel, including 5 Sub Inspectors, 10 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 9 Head Constables and others were transferred to different police stations.

The order further directed all the office documents, records and Government properties to be handed over to SI, L Ronikanta and instructed Additional SP (Operation) Imphal East to supervise Ronikanta for proper maintenance of the documents, records and Government properties

The arms and ammunition issued to the officers and personnel of Narcotic cell Imphal East were also instructed to be deposited at the arms Kote of Reserved Line, Porompat and further the vehicle issued to the Narcotic Cell Imphal East were instructed to be handed over to the MTO Imphal East.

It also directed the post taken by the Narcotic Cell, to be claimed by Reserved Line Porompat with immediate effect.

It directed all the officers and personnel to report to their new posting immediately as well.