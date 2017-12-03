Disclose FA contents, ease people’s anxiety: Cong to BJP

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Questioning some sections’ displeasure and angst over Congress party’s campaign to safeguard the integrity of Manipur and its collective interests, Congress party has urged the Central Government and BJP to ease the simmering tension and anxiety among the people of Manipur by divulging the contents of the Framework Agreement.

Carrying forward their campaign seeking disclosure of the details of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, a protest demonstration was staged today too at Loukham Leirak community hall within Patsoi AC under the aegis of the Patsoi Block Congress Committee.

Speaking at the protest demonstration, former MPCC president Gaikhangam appealed to the BJP to disclose the contents of the Framework Agreement and win accolades from the public rather than keeping all the people on tenterhooks.

The allegation that Congress might be knowing the contents of the Framework Agreement and BJP is unaware of it because there was Congress Government in the State in 2015 sounds rather wild and absurd, Gaikhangam remarked.

He pointed out that it was the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre which signed the secretive agreement.

The Government of India may promise status quo with regard to the territorial integrity of Manipur but Congress party would not tolerate anything that impinges upon the interests of Manipur.

Even if the land belongs to you, what is the point in owning the land if all the things found or growing within it belong to someone else, Gaikhangam asked.

“Congress party always supports dialogues to find a solution to any issue. Neither me nor Congress party stand against any agreement or the Naga community but no agreement should contain a single word which impinges or may impinge upon the interest of Manipur”, Gaikhangam stated.

Nothing positive would be achieved if the seeds of multiple issues are sowed in any endeavour to resolve a single issue. Manipur may be small and its population little but they would never remain silent on the issue of its integrity. It is a matter of serious concern that BJP has been treating the issue of Manipur’s integrity in the most nonchalant manner.

Rather than politicising such a sensitive issue, all need to join hands and work collectively. The Congress party’s campaign is not about whipping up the issue.

If ‘they’ think that neither the seat of power nor the party is more important than the motherland, they may come out and join the campaign. It would be in the best interest of all parties to understand the people’s pulse and act accordingly.

The incumbent Government led by Chief Minister N Biren has turned out to be a very strange one. It is all words but no action. It is unable to show its performance, added the former Deputy Chief Minister.

“If there is any remarkable performance, the Government may point it out and we would appreciate it wholeheartedly”, Gaikhangam continued.

The propaganda that no development works were taken up in hill districts under the Congress Government and the ‘polarised’ hills and valley have been brought together by the BJP Government is devoid of any rationale.

Chief Minister N Biren may not be even 60 years but Manipur has a written history extending over 2000 years, said the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

Manipur is made up by hills and valley and it has a collective history. There would be no Manipur when the hills and the valley are separated.

Many infrastructure developed by the Congress Government are now covered with cobwebs. The BJP Government may at least take the trouble of removing them, Gaikhangam added.

Ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi, MPCC president TN Haokip, MLA AK Mirabai and many other Congress leaders too spoke at the protest demonstration.