Dismiss BJP led Govt, invite Cong : CLP urges Guv

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 18: The State Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today called on Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and urged the latter to dismiss the incumbent BJP-led Government and invite Congress to form Government.

An eight-member team led by CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram went to the Raj Bhavan at around 12.10 pm today and gave a memorandum to the Governor.

They urged the Governor to invite Congress party to form the Government as it is the single largest party in the Manipur Legislative Assembly with 28 MLAs.

The team included ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, K Meghachandra, D Korungthang, AK Mirabai, Th Lokeshore, Dr Chaltonlien Amo and Yamthong Haokip.

Speaking to media persons at the Raj Bhavan after their meeting with the Governor, Ibobi said that they apprised the Governor about the position secured by Congress party in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

In the 60-Member House, Congress party was able to secure 28 seats, three short of the magic figure of 31.

“Soon after the election results were declared, we went to the Raj Bhavan and appealed to the then Governor to invite Congress party for Government formation as it is the single largest majority. The Governor was also a given a list of the elected Congress MLAs but the Congress party was not given any opportunity to form Government”, Ibobi said.

Like Congress party in Manipur, BJP emerged as the single largest majority in Karnataka and the Governor invited the party to form Government in the southern State.

As such, it remains highly questionable why Congress, the single largest party in Manipur, should not be invited to form the Government.

The Governor was asked to dismiss the incumbent BJP-led Government immediately and invite Congress party for Government formation, conveyed the ex-Chief Minister.

On being enquired about the Governor’s response, Ibobi conveyed that Prof Jagdish Mukhi is not the regular Governor of Manipur but has been assuming additional charge.

Nonetheless, he assured that he would look into what can be done regarding the matter, Ibobi conveyed and exuded confidence that the Governor would do justice.

The CLP memorandum pointed out that Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 MLAs in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election while BJP was the second largest party with 21 MLAs.

But the then Governor had invited BJP to form a BJP led Government after a post poll alliance was forged with other parties like NPP, NPF etc.

Recently, in Karnataka where the election results threw up a fractured mandate, the Governor invited BJP, the single largest party to form the Government even though they do not command a majority. It is the post poll alliance of Congress and JD(S) which commands majority.

Governors all across the States need to follow the same principle while dealing with such crucial issues like fractured mandate and Government formation, said the CLP memorandum.

It further alleged that the incumbent Government was sworn in illegally on March 15, 2017 even before the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly was formed and the tenure of the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly was yet to expire.