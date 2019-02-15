Dismissed, says UNLF

IMPHAL, Feb 14: The proscribed UNLF has contended that Yumlembam Khelen alias Yairemba of Keirao Bitra who was reportedly arrested by Assam Rifles in connection with the bomb attack at Mapan Kangjeibung on February 7 had been dismissed from the party in 2014 for not abiding by the party’s rules and discipline.

A press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen contended that Yairemba has nothing to do with the bomb attack at Mapan Kangjeibung.

As for the cadres who carried out the attack, they are present at their unit safe and sound, it said.

It is customary for Indian military forces to arrest innocent civilians, retired or dismissed insurgent cadres and blame them for any activity carried out by revolutionary groups, it added.