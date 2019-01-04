Disproportionate assets : CBI files case against two officials

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 3: Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI, Imphal, submitted charge sheets against two officials of Centrally run institutions in the State for allegedly possessing assets which are disproportionate to their known source of income.

The officials charge sheeted by ACB, CBI, Imphal have been identified as NIT, Manipur, Assistant Registrar, L Dorendro of Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak and Manipur University (Finance Department) Senior Assistant in cash section, Sorokhaibam Achou Singh alias Rosni Kumar of Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai.

The charge sheet mentioned that during the period between March 2012 and September 2016, Dorendro had earned gross salaries of Rs 20,77,049 as per the official complaint and an official of the investigating agency had already conducted a raid at Dorendro’s residence in 2016 seizing many official documents related to his disproportionate assets.

Regarding Achou, the charge sheet mentioned that he had received wrongful gains from the institution to the extent of Rs 84,07,693 during the period from April 2013 to December 2016, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.