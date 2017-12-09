Disqualification of MLAs sought

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : Three voters of Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency have filed an application with the Speaker of the State Assembly urging that MLA Paonam Brojen be disqualified under the anti-defection law as he has joined the BJP after winning the Assembly election as a Congress candidate.

Likewise two voters of Lamlai AC have filed a similar application with the Speaker seeking the disqualification of Ksh Biren as he too joined the BJP after winning the election as a Congress candidate.