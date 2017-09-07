Dissension rattles State NPF boat

IMPHAL, Sep 6: Following internal dissension within the Naga People’s Front (NPF), Manipur State unit — a coalition partner of BJP led Manipur Government, the presidents of NPF Chandel and Tamenglong units are likely to be replaced.

A source within the NPF Manipur unit said that discord within the State unit of the NPF party came after the dissension within the party in Nagaland.

The source said that in its attempt to put to rest the dissension within the party, process for replacement of NPF Chandel and Tamenglong units’ presidents has been initiated.

Awangbow Newmai, a Parliamentary Secretary in the N Biren led Government, has been the president of NPF Manipur unit since 2015.

NPF managed to send four Members in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly under the leadership of Awangbow Newmai. The BJP leaders had promised two Cabinet berths to NPF in the present Govt. In case, one more Cabinet berth is to be given to NPF, then Awangbow is likely to get it.

The source however refused to comment on being asked whether the dissension within the NPF Manipur arose due to indecision or contention on who will be the man if the N Biren led Government is to give one more Cabinet berth to NPF.

The source said that the president of NPF Chandel unit is likely to be removed due to his violent conduct at his office.

The president of NPF Tamenglong unit is facing removal from office as he is said to be a serving Govt teacher, the source further disclosed.