Dist level Subroto Cup Football for Bishnupur

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 28 : The District Level Subroto Cup International Football Tournament 2018 for Bishnupur District will be held in the 3rd week of July at Mini Stadium Bishnupur said a circular issued by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Bishnupur, Kh Sandhyarani Devi.

The entry form and eligibility certificates for the tournament that will be held for sub-junior boys, junior boys and junior girls can be had from the office of the District Youth Affairs and Sports, the statement further said. The last date of submission of forms and eligibity certificates is July 11.