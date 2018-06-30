Dist Level Subroto Mukherjee Football for Chandel and Tengnoupal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : The District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Chandel and Tengnoupal will be organising the District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament for the two districts from July 17 to 19.

Schools intending to take part in the district level tournament which will be held for three categories, sub-junior and junior boys (U-14 and U-17) and junior girls (U-17) may submit entries on or before July 12 to the office of the District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Chandel. Medical check ups and age verifications will be held on July 16 said a press release issued by DYASO, Chandel.

Further details can be had from the office of the District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Chandel.