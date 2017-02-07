Distraught Tinkhonei Haokip quits BJP

CCpur, Feb 6 : BJP’s Churachandpur district Mahila president and an executive member of the State BJP, Tinkhonei Hoakip has today announced her decision to quit the party as well as her plans to contest the upcoming poll.

Addressing the press at her residence, Tinkhonei said she had steadfastly served and committed many of her resources to strengthen the party for the past four years.

During these years she opened up her residence for the Mahila and the Yuva Morcha offices, organised several public awareness and skill development programmes but the decision to not award her the party ticket for Henglep AC has left her distraught leaving her no choice but to resign from the party in all forms – primary membership, active membership and all the official posts, she said.

She also claimed that the party has flouted the 33 percent quota norms for women in the State and argued that all her confidence and expectations from the party have vanished into thin air.

The move to deny her the BJP ticket also apparently dashed her decision to contest the poll, but Tinkhonei assured her supporters and the public of Henglep AC that she will continue to serve them and help them in whatever ways possible in her individual capacity.