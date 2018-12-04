Distress calls drop

IMPHAL, Dec 3: As per reports, the number of phone calls and reports to the Forest Department in connection with the sightings and incidents of unidentified predator attack on livestock in the State dropped drastically today evening.

According to an official source from the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, 32 phone calls were made to the Control rooms which were established at various districts on the evening of December 1.

Yesterday, 62 calls were received but today, till 8.15 pm, only 8 calls had been made to the control room, the source informed.

On the other hand, a pet rabbit belonging to one Thoudam Lokendro (62) of Langthabal Lep Awang Leikai, was reportedly mauled by an unidentified predator yesterday night.