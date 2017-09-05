IMPHAL, Sep 4: Tamenglong Battalion under the aegis of Senapati Brigade distributed 40 mosquito nets to villagers of Kekru Naga village, Tamenglong district on August 31 which was followed by a medical camp, said PIB Defence.
