Distributors vow not to support transporters’ strike

IMPHAL, Nov 25: The All Manipur IOCL RO Dealers Association has vowed not to support the strike called by All Manipur Petroleum Pro-ducts Transporters’ Associa- tion, as the strike has resulted in shortage of petroleum products which in turn has affected the capacity of the dealers in providing petro-leum products to the public.

The decision came after an emergency meeting of the All Manipur IOCL RO Dealers’ Association was held at Nirmala Hotel today.

Speaking to media persons, the convenor of the association, S Menan said that the RO dealers made the unanimous decision to refrain from supporting the strike and pointed out that on Thursday (November 23), the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters’ Association and the Senior Depot Manager held a meeting at Malom Oil Depot and agreed to hold a formal meeting on November 26 and in the meeting the RO dealers had made it clear that they would decide whether to join or refrain from the strike on the said date.

He said that the RO dealers have been left somewhat disappointed with scheduled strike put forward by the transporters’ association.

Menan said that the RO dealers are contemplating possible effects the strike would have on the public and added that the steps taken up by the transporters are also affecting the dealers’s commitment to provide oil to the people.

Menan said that closing Malom Oil Depot naturally means shortage of fuels at the RO dealers.

He claimed that the RO dealers want to supply fuels according to the demand of the public but the transporters association has decided to stop transportation of petroleum products into the State. The transporters’ strike is akin to imposing a total ban on the RO dealers, Menan added.

The convenor also appealed to the State Government to take up necessary steps to ensure that the RO dealers’ tankers are able to import fuel from outside the State and transport the fuel from Malom Oil Depot, so that the dealers can provide fuels to the general public.

On the other hand, the All Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters’ Association will organise a meeting of the transporters, oil tanker owners and drivers at the old oil depot at Chingmeirong to discuss the tender issued by IO-AOD to procure more tankers.

The secretary of the transporters’ association has appealed to all concerned to take part in the meeting and provide valuable feedback.