District Council Bill tabled

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Minister of Tribal Affairs and Hills, N Kayisii tabled ‘The Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council (4th Amendment) Bill 2017 in the State Assembly and sought permission of the House to refer the Bill to the Hill Areas Committee.

Ukhrul AC MLA Alfred Kanngam Arthur called a ‘point of order’ to refer the Bill to Hill Areas Committee.

Speaker of the house Y Khemchand directed that the Bill be referred to the Hill Areas Committee and a report be presented on December 22.