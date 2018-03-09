District Games for intellectual disables in Bpr

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : Special Olympics Bharat Manipur Chapter will conduct District Games for persons with intellectual disabilities residing in Bishnupur Districts under Khelo India Scheme (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports) from March 10 to 11 at Nambol Higher Secondary School playground, Khoriphaba Chingmang, Nambol.

Interested disabled persons, NGO’s, child with special needs from Imphal East and Imphal West may take part in the district games said a press release issued by Special Olympics Bharat, Manipur Chapter.

Athletics, aquatics, bocce, badminton, football, floor hockey, table tennis will feature in this district games. The events will be organised for sub-junior (8-11 yrs), junior (12-16) and senior (17 yrs and above) categories for both male and female.