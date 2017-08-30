District-level day and night soccer

Imphal, Aug 29: The 1st District Level Day and Night U-15, 4-Men Soccer Tourna-ment will be jointly organised by All Tentha Students’ Union and VALI FC from Sep 10. Interested teams can submit the entry forms on or before Sep 1.

Information are available from the office of ATSU near Tentha Junior High School, Tentha Makha Leikai. Contact can also be made on mobile numbers 8014491920, 7422918150, 9077207620.