District Level outstanding Youth Club Award, Declamation contest to be held

Thoubal, Sep 16

In order to encourage and support the growth of Youth Clubs and reward the selfless service rendered by them in the field of Nation building, the Ministry of Youth affairs and Sports, Government of India has instituted the Outstanding Youth Club Award at Districts, State and National levels, said a statement of NYK Thoubal.

There will be a competition at District, State and National levels. The winner of the District level competition will automatically qualify for the State level competition and similarly, the winner of the State level will qualify for the national level competition.

At the District level, the selected youth club will be awarded Certificate and a sum of Rs 25,000 and at the State level the award is Rs 1,00,000. At National level, three awards of Rs 5,00,000, Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000 will be given for the first, second and third place winners respectively. The Youth Club would use the award money for community development projects/programmes.

All Youth Clubs, which are registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860, or corresponding Acts of State/UT and affiliated with Nehru Yuva Kendra Thoubal are eligible to apply. Prescribed application from is made available with NYK office. The programmes conducted and services rendered by the youth clubs during the period from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 will be considered for evaluation and adjudication for the awards.

Application form duly filled in the by applicant youth club in the prescribed format along with supporting documents should be supported by press clipping, photographs, certificates from the competent authorities.

The last date for submission of the completed application form to the office of the NYK Thoubal is on or before September 30, informed the statement of Yumnam Laksman Singh DYC NYK Thoubal.

Meanwhile, a Declamation Contest on the topic “Patriotism and Nation Building” will be held as a part of Republic day celebration 2019 to strengthen the spirit of Nationalism and Patriotic feelings amongst the youth and students at District, State and National levels. Applications are invited from the Youth and students in the age group of 18-29 years (as on September 1, 2018) residing in Thoubal and Kakching district for participation in the contest. The contest will be held in English or Hindi and the duration of the Declamation will be from 8-10 minutes. Youth and students who have participated earlier in the previous years will not be allowed to participate again in the contest.

Cash prize of Rs 5,000, 2,000 and 1,000 will be awarded to the students who secured first, second and third position respectively in the contest held at the District level, cash prize of Rs 25,000, 10,000 and 5,000 will be awarded to the students who secured first, second and third position respectively in the contest held at the State level while cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, 1,00,000 and 50,000 will be awarded to the students who secured first, second and third position respectively in the contest held at the National level.

The first position holder at District level contest will be invited to take part in the State level contest. The first position holder at State level will be further invited to participate in the National level contest. Intending participants can avail the application form and detailed information from NYK office, Thoubal.

