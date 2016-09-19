DM RAO, YDO win in Imphal West Super league

IMPHAL, Sep 18: DM RAO, Awang Sekmai sailed past MPSC, 2-0 while YDO, Lamdong Konjeng Leikai beat BMSC, Taobungkhok 3-2 today in the ongoing S Birendra Singh Memorial Super Division football league, 2016 organised by Imphal West District Football Association at SKYC ground, Awang Sekmai.

A goal each by Md Sana Shah and Sushil sealed the victory of DM RAO over MPSC.

L Olen, A Nanao and Chinglen scored for YDO in their 3-2 win against BMSC. The goals for BMSC were scored by Hemba.