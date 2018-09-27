DM students take to street fight with cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 26 : Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to control agitating students and also arrested at least two students of DM College of Arts allegedly for trying to burn the Chief Minister’s effigy near the western gate of DM College today afternoon.

Students of DM College of Arts took the protest from their college campus and marched toward the Chief Minister’s bungalow along Kanglapat road but a large number of police personnel stopped them near MG avenue traffic point after which a scuffle broke out between the police and agitating students who tried to forcefully march ahead.

The students were ultimately pushed back by the security personnel and on their way back to the college along Thangmeiband road raised the demand to release the arrested students and teachers. On reaching the western gate of the college, students sat down in the middle of the road and blocked vehicles coming along the road.

Police managed to push back the students inside the college campus and vehicular movements along the road resumed.

The students were yet to be done as they brought out an effigy of Chief Minister N Biren and tried to burn it near the western gate of the college. Police personnel present in the area rushed toward the agitating students and snatched the effigy of CM N Biren and stopped it from being burnt. Police managed to arrest two of the students and later a major scuffle took place between the agitating students and the police personnel before the police team took away the arrested students from the spot. To control and disperse the agitating students several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs were fired toward the students inside the DM college campus and the students also replied pelting stones toward the police personnel. Not long after students of DM College of Science also joined the other agitating students.

Firing of tear gas shells and mock bombs and pelting of stone inside the DM college campus continued till 4.30 pm. In between an effigy of the Chief Minister was burnt by the agitating students. The students also blocked the road inside the campus by placing benches, rocks and other hard objects in front of DM college of Arts and near the AMSU head office Speaking to media persons one of the agitating students demanded Chief Minister N Biren to step down for failing to stand by the Manipur University community and for turning the University campus to a war like situation, deploying large number of State and para military forces.