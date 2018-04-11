By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep Singh has been appointed as the ex-officio Vice Chancellor of Dhanamanjuri or DM University.

DM University would be set up after clubbing together DM College of Arts, DM College of Commerce, DM College of Science, GP Women’s College and LMS Law College.

Apart from Degree and Master courses in Arts, Science and Commerce streams, DM University would also offer PhD courses.

For development of DM University infrastructure, the Ministry of Human Resources Development has already sanctioned Rs 55 crore under RUSA.

A gazette notification issued on April 6 said that the Dhanamanjuri University Act 2017 has come into immediate effect.

However, Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses currently underway at the five colleges would be completed under Manipur University.

H Deleep Singh would be in charge of DM University as Vice Chancellor until a regular Vice Chancellor is appointed, said an order issued by the Deputy Secretary (Higher and Technical Education) on April 6.