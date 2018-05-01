DM varsity a boon : RUSA Officer

Imphal, Apr 30 (DIPR)

RUSA Nodal Officer, T Ojit Singh said that establishment of Dhanamanjuri University by an Act of the State Legislature under RUSA scheme is a big achievement.

He made the statement while interacting with media persons during the series of press conference organised by DIPR at Moirangkhom today.

The University which consists of DM College of Arts, DM College of Science, DM College of Commerce, GP Women’s College and LMS Law College will start functioning from the academic session 2018-19 and will help in accommodating a large number of students who failed to get admission in Manipur University.

The University will also be instrumental in keeping a check on large scale migration of students from the State, he claimed.

He further stated that the Ministry of Human Resource and Development had also approved the establishment of Government Engineering College at Heirok, Thoubal district, under RUSA scheme.

The land for the professional college has been identified and the college will meet all the necessary demand of students on technical aspects.

It may also be mentioned that the Ministry had released Rs 24.30 crore and Rs 11.35 crore as first instalment for Dhanamanjuri University and Government Engineering College at Heirok respectively, he added.

The Nodal Officer explained that the Manipur State Higher Education Council, which was reconstituted under the Manipur State Higher Education Council Act, 2016 on December 5 last year, handles the strategy and planning, monitoring and evaluation, quality assurance and academic functions, advisory and funding of RUSA scheme.

There are 96 Higher Educational institutions affiliated to Manipur University, out of which 73 are directly or indirectly under the Department of Higher and Technical Education, he explained.

Joint Director, Department of Education (U), L Iboyaima Singh said that the Department has taken a bold step to address the challenges faced in higher education by appointing 223 Assistant Professors and 12 College Principals.

Iboyaima stated that the Department has introduced vocational courses in 29 Government Colleges and 11 Government Aided Colleges under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Scheme and explained that the courses are designed for giving employment opportunities to the youth in addition to their normal courses.

The curriculum of the courses is designed and framed by the Board of Studies appointed by the Department in compliance with the National Skill Qualification framework under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India. The Department had also identified 11 trades in collaboration with 13 industrial partners with the intake capacity of 30 students in each college, he added.

Briefing on the infrastructure grant under RUSA scheme, the Joint Director said that repairing works have been completed in 20 Colleges at a cost of Rs 25 lakh each and an approximate amount of Rs 49 lakh each have been released to the Education (S) Engineering Wing for new construction works in 18 colleges.

North Eastern Council (NEC) sanctioned Rs 2.27 crore each for the construction of Model Library Building at Petigrew College, Ukhrul and Modern College, Imphal and the construction of Science Laboratory Block of Liberal College, Luwangsangbam was retained by NEC during 2017-18.

The Department is also in the process of making uniform academic calendar for Government Colleges, Government Aided Colleges and private Colleges, he said and added that all the stakeholders would also be consulted while formulating the calendar.

An Internal Finance Division headed by Finance Officer was also established in the Department in June last year and account, budget, audit and planning section would be under this Division.

He also maintained that the Department also has a process for redrafting new education codes for Government Colleges, Government Aided Colleges and private Colleges and the work is expected to be completed by the month of May.

Administrative Officer, Higher Education, Roji Rajkumari and OSD, Education (U), Th Roben Singh also attended the press conference with Joint Director, IPR, W Phajatomi Devi as moderator.