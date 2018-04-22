DMC students denounce Kathua rape

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Students of DM College of Science organized a candle light march and peaceful solidarity campaign in connection with the gruesome gang rape and murder of an eight year old girl in Kathua of Jammu & Kashmir.

The candle light march began from the premises of Zoology Department, DM College of Science and passed the western gate of the college, Khoyathong and JN Dance Academy’s front gate before concluding at the Zoology Department.

Later the students placed lighted candles in front of the Dhanamanjuri statue in the college premises.

Speaking to media persons on the spot, justice for the gruesome Kathua gang rape and murder’s solidarity campaign’s convenor Neelshree Heisnam decried the alarming rise of crimes against women in the State as well as in other parts of the country.

She conveyed that the event was organized as a mark of grave concern regarding the rising level of crimes against women in the State and the Nation as a whole apart from showing solidarity.

The convenor, who is also a student of DM College of Science, expressed disappointment with the fact that no significant measures have been taken up by the Government till date to curb the rising level of crimes against women.

Women are no longer safe in India and even female students are feeling very insecure in a country where rapes and other forms of sexual crimes are occurring in a routine manner.

However, the system still fails to award befitting punishment to the rapists and other sexual crime offenders which is quite disturbing, shocking and shameful for the whole Nation.

In such a situation, students, particularly from the female groups cannot remain silent spectators to the disturbing situation prevailing in the State and Nation as a whole, she asserted.

Neelshree then demanded the Government to bring out a befitting mechanism/measure to redress the growing rate of crimes against women.

She added that women should be empowered in the real sense and gender inequality among male and female should be removed.