Do not try to derail peace process : UNC

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Aug 7 : The United Naga Council (UNC) has strongly asserted today that it will confront any endeavour which is working to derail the finalization of the “Indo-Naga Framework Agreement” in any form.

“While the whole Naga people are hopefully and prayerfully waiting for the finalisation of the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement, the UNC will confront anything that will be detrimental and damaging to the finalisation of the historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement in any form,” the Naga body said. The UNC also said that the Naga people will not be held responsible for any fallout and untoward eventuality.

According to the UNC, Nagas are closely watching all the activities of “other communities of the present State” opposing the finalisation of the “hard earned historic Indo-Naga Framework Agreement” signed between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) on August 3, 2015 in New Delhi.

The UNC felt irritated by the Kuki Inpi, Manipur (KIM)’s August 8 bandh while terming it as unwarranted and uncalled for. “According to a news item appearing in some local dailies the Kuki Inpi, Manipur (KIM) has announced a 24-hour total shut down from 6 am of August 8 which is very unwarranted and uncalled for,” the UNC said. The UNC cautioned that the Naga people “will never stay away from anything that will be detrimental to the Indo-Naga peace process.”

The UNC directed that any “unmandated or unauthorized” Naga individual, organization, political leader, political party or elected representative should not, in any way, express “in words or deeds” which are detrimental and damaging to the “established” Naga political position both inside and outside the Assembly/Parliament.