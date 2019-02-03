Docs join strike

IMPHAL, Feb 2: Except for emergency and in-patient departments, no other patients are admitted in JNIMS as doctors have re-launched a cease work strike from this afternoon.

Notably, nurses of the same hospital are also on cease work strike against the authority’s failure to fulfil their demands.

An emergency meeting of Assistant Professors, Senior Residents and Associate Professors (APSRA) Committee was held today and the meeting decided to re-launch cease work strike from this afternoon.

The committee has also submitted a representation to the JNIMS Director informing that the medical institute would be shut down from February 4.

Notably, doctors working at JNIMS have been demanding implementation of promotion and career advancement scheme at the institute. Even though the Chief Minister and the Health Minister gave assurances that their demands would be fulfilled, the assurances have not been translated into action yet.

The Chief Minister and the Health Minister were also appealed to cancel the notification for appointment of 25 Assistant Professors through direct recruitment but the notification has not been cancelled till date.