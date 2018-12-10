Documentation with details of ‘killer’ army men sent to SIT

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9: Victim families and human rights activists of the State have today demanded expediting the investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings of Phijam Naobi Singh, Th Prem and RK Ronel.

They claimed that Phijam Manikumar (brother of Phijam Naobi) has sent a documentation of latest evidence in connection with the alleged fake encounter cases of Phijam Naobi Singh, Th Prem and RK Ronel as well as the citation gist for Satish.

They also demanded the State Government to take up appropriate action against the perpetrators involved in the alleged extrajudicial case, saying the matter is a big concern for everyone in the State as it affects the whole people in the State.

Addressing a press meet held at Jupiter Yambem Centre, Paona Bazar, Human Rights Alert (HRA) Executive Director Babloo Loitongbam informed that a documentation highlighting the names of some army personnel involved in the said alleged fake encounter case and their units, formation and regiment which were mentioned in the proceedings of Indian Army’s Board of Officers (BOO) for reviewing and recommendation for honouring/awarding Sena Medal has been sent to the SIT today.

The proceeding was prepared in September 2010 for awards to be given on January 26, 2011.

He asserted that the documentation contradicts what the Indian Army had claimed to the SIT in connection with the alleged fake encounter case while reminding that the Indian Army has denied its involvement in the same incident while giving statement to the SIT.

Explaining that the document of the Indian Army about BOO proceedings reveals that recommendations were sought in favour of some army personnel who were involved in the triple murder case for awarding them Sena Medals, Babloo informed that the documentation sent by Phijam Manikumar urged the particular SIT to expedite the investigation while pointing out that the names of the culprits are named in the documents for BOO proceedings.

Babloo also urged the authorities concerned to protect whistle blowers in alleged fake encounter cases, stating that many of them are said to have been harassed from time to time.

Late Th Prem’s (victim) wife Chandrajini and families of RK Ronel who were also present at the press meet too sought public support while fighting for justice in the alleged extrajudicial killing cases.

They demanded that justice to the victims of the triple killing must be delivered at the earliest.