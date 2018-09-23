Documents removed, MUSU alleges

IMPHAL, Sep 22: MUSU has stated that the university community will no longer consider the report submitted by the enquiry committee as free and fair owing to alleged renoval of documents related to the enquiry from the VC office by Pro VC K Yugindro and Registrar in-charge M Shyamkesho and added they will be held responsible for any unwanted incident which might occur in the future regarding the university issue.

A press release issued by the general secretary of MUSU today stated that the university community regards Professor W Vishwanath as the VC i/c of the university as per the MoA which was signed between the university community and the authorities concerned.

Mentioning that the university community will never accept the Pro VC as the new VC of the university, it alleged that forceful attempt to take charge by the concerned officials led to the newly ignited unrest in the university and also claimed that the current situation is the result of the failure of the State and the Central Governments.

MUSU clarified that it prevented entry of Prof K Yugindro and M Shyamkesho in the interest of the students and added that the university community considers the two individuals as puppets of AP Pandey.

Claiming that their attempt to enter the VC office by force was to take away all the documents related to the enquiry process, MUSU condemned the actions of the State Government against the students of the university.

It condemned the midnight raid by security personnel followed by arrest of teachers and students alike and added that the university has turned into a war zone.

Pointing out that it is high time for the CSOs, student associations and the people to come together to face this gross injustice, MUSU appealed to all to help in bringing normalcy to the university.