Dog disease

Imphal, Dec 24 (ANI) : Known to be a deadly virus, Parvovirus, also known as Canine Parvovirus infection or simply CPV, has been taking toll on dogs every year in Manipur. The sudden outbreak of the virus has created panic among dog owners in the State.

Dog owners are seen visiting the State Veterinary Hospital for treatment, so that they could save their best friends from the epidemic. Around 80 to 100 dogs are being admitted to the State Veterinary Hospital in Imphal daily since from the past one month.

Doctors at the State Veterinary Hospital, Imphal have confirmed the outbreak and stated the outbreak has been a regular phenomenon every year during the winter season. The Parvovirus attacks only puppies which are below one year old, and is highly contagious. But it can easily spread to other pets in the house if the intervention is not timely. It has two forms of manifestations.

The intestinal form, characterized by vomiting, anorexia, weight loss and diarrhoea.