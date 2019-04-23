IMPHAL, Apr 23: Nursing community of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to H Jamuna Devi, Principal of RIMS Nursing College, today.

The money was handed over by Sh Lata Devi, Nursing Superintendent RIMS, in connection with the unfortunate of incident of a fire at ladies hostel No 2 of the College on the morning of April 17.